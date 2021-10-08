Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mind Body Business: Maria More Gives The Best Pre & Post Workout Meals To Burn Fat & Gain Muscle

It’s never too late to get your body in top notch shape, and our girl Maria More is here to make sure you’ve got the right nutritions on deck to achieve those desired body goals.

On today’s “Mind Body Business,” the main focus is prepping the right pre and post workout meals that will make burning fat easier while also helping to gain muscle in the process. We’ll let Maria break down the essential tips and treats in the video down below, and make sure to take notes as it could be the key to your dream physique.

Peep some vital health knowledge worth taking in with Maria More’s “Mind Body Business” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Mind Body Business: Maria More Gives The Best Pre & Post Workout Meals To Burn Fat & Gain Muscle

