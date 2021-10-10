Health
HomeHealth

23 Tips For Your Mental Health From The Woke Therapist

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The Woke Therapist: Princess-India

Source: Princess-India

As we recover from the ramifications of a global pandemic and slowly assimilate to a “new normal” now more than ever, our mental health is a priority. That’s why for World Mental Health Awareness Day, I’m here to share some practical tips, tools, and resources to help you take care of yourself and prioritize your mental health so that you can live your very best life!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Princess-India, “The Woke Therapist,” is a Licensed Professional Counselor, Best Selling Author, & Youtube Personality. She is the creator of Tarot Therapy® and aims to use her content & services to educate, heal, and inspire. She is also the owner of The Sanctuary Sister Circle (an online spiritual community) and Soul Culture Counseling & Healing Lounge, where she provides virtual therapy, coaching, & Tarot Therapy® sessions.

www.thewoketherapist.com

Instagram: @Thewoketherapist

Tiktok: @thewoketherapist

Twitter: @Woketherapist

Youtube: /thewoketherapist (Tarot Therapy by The Woke Therapist)

email: pi@thewoketherapist.com

23 Tips For Your Mental Health From The Woke Therapist  was originally published on kysdc.com

Mental health , mental health awareness

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70
Close