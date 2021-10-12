Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Ghostface Killer (Not That One) Returns In Trailer for ‘Scream 5’

Hopefully one of the "Big Three' of the 'Scream' franchise finally gets ejected out the game in this one...

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Scream artwork

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount

Just when it seemed like the Scream franchised was dead and buried with the clunker that was 2011’s Scream 4, the late 90’s hit horror franchise returns because, well, we’re not entirely sure.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

What we do know is that Scream veterans Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), and Dewey (David Arquette) are returning to take on the masked murderer even though they’re not the targets this time around. In the new trailer to Scream (5), a new generation of teenagers have fallen prey to a copycat killer who’s picking off the would-be social media influencers one by one.

After Dewey realizes the killings are similar to what he, Sidney and Gale have survived for more than 20 years, he decides to initiate his suburban Avengers initiative and help the kids avoid ending up in the obituary section of the internet. Filled with familiar instances such as a creepy phone call to an unsuspecting victim, quick scares, and of course bloody violence, the trailer to Scream (5) is sure to take OG horror heads down memory lane.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be waiting to hit the theaters to see who’s the culprit this time around when Scream drops next year. Our money’s on Chet Hanks. Lord knows he needs the street cred even if it is suburbia street cred. Just sayin.’

Ghostface Killer (Not That One) Returns In Trailer for ‘Scream 5’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

scream

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34
Close