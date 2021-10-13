Local
Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Team Up With Steve Harvey To Surprise Young Fan

Lamar Jackson Ravens

Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn’t only win on the field but also shows he’s a winner in the community by spreading love and good vibes to the youth! Lamar appeared on the Steve Harvey’s show Wednesday to gives some encouragement to a young fan of his Cartier Carey who helped raise more than $45,000 to help his community. After surprising Cartier and his fam, Steve Harvey announced that The Ravens and Lamar also gave him four tickets to the  Oct. 17th  home game against the LA Chargers. Check out the clip below,

Close