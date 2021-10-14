Arts & Entertainment
Raven-Symoné Talks Weight Struggles, Joining ‘The View’ & Mental Disorder For TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’

Starting from infancy, Raven-Symoné has known no other life outside of being a Hollywood star. The 35-year-old Renaissance Woman has literally done everything from acting and modeling to hosting daytime television and even dabbling in music, which makes her the ultimate subject for TV One’s hit music docuseries UNCENSORED.

 

Even with the joys and successes Raven has experienced in her lucrative career, the journey hasn’t come without its fair share of bumps in the road. In all actuality, she doesn’t even remember majority of her beginnings on The Cosby Show as a toddler due to battling a dissociative disorder that went undiagnosed until her late teen years.

Another topic that caused some strife in the That’s So Raven star’s life proved to be her weight. Based off her recollection in the video below, what she ate ultimately became the only thing she could control in a life where she was told what to say on camera, how to dress on the red carpet and who to be as an adolescent.

 

After contemplating retirement at the age of 25, Raven took a three-year hiatus before returning in 2015 to become a host for the popular daytime show The View. A year later, she ultimately decided to get back in her acting bag by starring in the reboot series Raven’s Home and planning a future career in television production.

Make sure to tune in for the full story on Raven-Symoné in her episode of UNCENSORED, airing on TV One this Sunday (October 17) at 10P/9C. Listen to her discuss her grand opening and grand closing on The View and what really led to her split from the show below:

 

Raven-Symoné Talks Weight Struggles, Joining ‘The View’ & Mental Disorder For TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Raven Symone

