Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary With Week Of Action

At times reduced to the experiences of high profile white women, 'me too.' builds on the organizing history of Black women committed to racial and gender equity. 

Source: NBC / Getty

Focusing on the greater work ahead, the ‘me too.’ Movement’s fourth anniversary is being celebrated with a week of action. While Friday, Oct. 15 marked the anniversary of the hashtag #metoo going viral, the organization founded by activist Tarana Burke is recentering the focus beyond the viral nature of the moment. 

On the anniversary of the viral tweet, Burke reposted an op-ed she previously written for Time about how she felt initially seeing her work reduced to a hashtag. Ultimately, she saw the work that she had been building since 2006 was happening in real-time. 

“The movement grows from the rich historical soil of Black women who, in a myriad of ways, have fought to give victims and survivors of sexual violence a voice on the way to end the violence itself,” wrote Hello Beautiful in recent coverage.

Over the past four years, what has evolved is a broader movement space committed to supporting survivor healing and disrupting sexual violence. At times reduced to the experiences of high profile white women, ‘me too.’ builds on the organizing history of Black women committed to racial and gender equity. 

In an Instagram announcement, the organization’ me too.’ Movement explained the idea behind celebrating over an entire week. 

On the 4th Anniversary of #MeToo going viral, we’re going #BeyondTheHashtag, celebrating the many survivors, disruptors, and allies who keep the conversation about survivor justice front and center. In that spirit, we lift up the names and legacies of our movement ancestors – Rosa Parks, Fannie Lou Hamer, Harriet Jacobs, among many others – who laid the foreground and remind us of our power and the possibility to create a world free of sexual violence.

While # MeToo’s 4th anniversary marks a pivotal moment, survivors have been here, leading movements and campaigns, sharing their truths and fighting for justice. #MeToo means that our collective force only continues to grow stronger as we heal, organize and act.

#MeToo Anniversary week is October 15-22, and we’ll be celebrating and building all week long with special announcements, events, and conversations designed to inspire.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting ‘me too’ in context with the broader global fight to disrupt sexual and gender-based violence. And Friday, Oct. 22, is set aside as a day of celebration with joy, art, yoga, and a dance party. 

The organization has also engaged with creative mediums, like animation, to educate people about the importance of disrupting rape culture. A video entitled “You Don’t Have to be a Superhero to Disrupt Rape Culture” provides examples of what it takes to be a disruptor. 

‘me too.’ Matures As a Movement

Moving Beyond the Hashtag 'Me Too.' Movement Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary With Week Of Action

Close