Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Brown Gives Advice On Signs Your Child Is In An Abusive Relationship

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Bobby Brown has already cemented his place in music history as an R&B icon, but the many positive accolades in his career have also been met with a handful of life grievances — the loss of his ex-wife, the incomparable Whitney Houston, and their daughter, 22-year-old Bobbi Kristina, clearly were peaks in his sadness.

Given the many reports surrounding abuse Bobbi Kristina allegedly experienced in her relationship with now-deceased ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon, The Don’t Be Cruel hitmaker called in the show for a special conversation that was important in helping us commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In addition to sharing tips on what to look out for if you feel your child is in an abusive relationship, he also shed light on the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House foundation that seeks to provide resources and an outlet overall for victims and survivors of domestic violence. We also got a chance to get a little lighthearted as well, including talk about Bobby’s famous skills in the kitchen and his upcoming documentary with A&E.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out our exclusive interview with Bobby Brown below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Brown Gives Advice On Signs Your Child Is In An Abusive Relationship  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41
Close