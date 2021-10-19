Celebrity News
Lil Kim Says Nick Cannon Is Her Manager On New Episode Of 'Hiking With Rappers' [Video]

With a movie casting on the way too.

Lil Kim is taking her talents back to Hollywood. In a recent interview she revealed Nick Cannon is now managing her career.

The Brooklyn bombshell was a recent guest on Complex‘s Hiking With Rappers. During the walk she discussed a variety of topics including her approach to self-care since the pandemic and her storied career. While discussing how she stays active she admitted that “she never hiked a day” in her life and doesn’t really care for the activity at all. Regardless of her obvious preference for city blocks over mountain trails, she seemed to enjoy the conversation.

During the informal Q&A host King Keraun got the Queen Bee to discuss her future plans and here is where she dropped quite the update. According to Kimmie Blanco she will be returning to the big screen. “I just shot a movie with Nick Cannon,” she said. “Nick Cannon, people don’t even know, like he’s one of my best friends. We’ve been best friends for years…and we just shot a movie called Miracle Across 125th Street.” She describes the project as “the Friday of Christmas movies,” saying, “I really did that movie for Nick, but I love doing movies.” She also went to say that the talk show host is now in charge of her career.  She continued, “It’s part of my next level. Nick is convincing me. You know he’s my manager?”

You can see her on Hiking With Rappers below.

Lil Kim Says Nick Cannon Is Her Manager On New Episode Of ‘Hiking With Rappers’ [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

