State Agencies Experiencing Labor Shortages, Processing Times For Unemployment Claims Impacted

Job application form and pen

Source: Tetra Images / Getty

A labor shortage is taking a toll on state labor agencies. It comes as thousands of Marylanders are still waiting for unemployment checks.

”I anticipate more progress to be made in the coming weeks.” said Tiffany Robinson, Secretary for the Maryland Department of Labor. “I want to answer every call, every day of the week. They are still answering the phone seven days of the week, by the way, my staff is working overtime seven days a week.”

The state is working with Alorica to process these claims. The agency has processed 844,000 claims, about 97.9%, but the 2.1% that remains represent thousands of Maryland families.

“I hope you know we are doing the best we can and we absolutely will get the benefits to every Marylander who deserves them,” Robinson said.

Alorica wants to hire an additional 675 employees. They said they are struggling to employ half of that with only 250 employees currently.

State Agencies Experiencing Labor Shortages, Processing Times For Unemployment Claims Impacted  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

