Music
HomeMusic

Crypto Group Revealed As New Owners Of 1-Of-1 Wu-Tang Clan Album [Video]

The one of one project has a new home.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
PleasrDAO BUYS ONCE UPON A TIME IN SHAOLIN

Source: Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone / Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

It seems there might be some new hope for fans of Wu-Tang Clan. Their Once Upon a Time In Shaolin album has been purchased by a crypto collective.

 

PleasrDAO BUYS ONCE UPON A TIME IN SHAOLIN

Source: Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone / Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The mythical project has finally found a new home. Interestingly enough how it was purchased this second round is also very unique. Rolling Stone recently covered the transaction in a lengthy feature that confirms that a group of 74 crypto enthusiasts, who formed like Voltron, and secured the rare release.

The group is called PleasrDAO and have a passion for buying digital collectibles and honoring “anti-establish rebels”. “This beautiful piece of art, this ultimate protest against middlemen and rent seekers of musicians and artists, went south by going into the hands of Martin Shkreli, the ultimate internet villain,” says Jamis Johnson, PleasrDAO’s 34-year-old Chief Pleasing Officer (yes – that’s his real job title). Johnson tells the iconic music magazine “we want this to be us bringing this back to the people. We want fans to participate in this album at some level.” It is reported that the collective paid a whopping $4 million dollars back in July for it.

Even though Once Upon A Time In Shaolin was arguably the Clan’s most anticipated project since Wu-Tang Forever, the unheard effort has been mired in controversy since it was announced. The RZA and his protégé Cilvaringz reportedly did not disclose all the details to all the members on purpose for fear of the music leaking out. Next the stipulations behind the sale prohibited the buyer from mass producing the music thus leaving fans out in the cold. When the project was eventually sold it fell into the hands of notorious “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli who eventually caught a beef with the group and got convicted in 2017 on several charges of securities fraud.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

While Johnson added that they want to bring “this back to the people. We want fans to participate in this album at some level” he will have get permission from RZA and Cilvaringz as it can’t be released commercially until 2103. Until then you check the most credible snippet from the LP below.

Photo: JOHNNY NUNEZ

Crypto Group Revealed As New Owners Of 1-Of-1 Wu-Tang Clan Album [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Wu-Tang Clan

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

Joining Howard students Tuesday afternoon in a show of solidarity, D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George put the battle…
02.20.58

Philadelphia Woman Raped On Train While Onlookers Recorded…

A woman in North Philadelphia not only had to endure being raped on a commuter train, but also ended up…
01.09.58

Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect…

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.
05.18.57

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70
Close