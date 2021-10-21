Crypto Group Revealed As New Owners Of 1-Of-1 Wu-Tang Clan Album [Video]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It seems there might be some new hope for fans of Wu-Tang Clan. Their Once Upon a Time In Shaolin album has been purchased by a crypto collective.

The mythical project has finally found a new home. Interestingly enough how it was purchased this second round is also very unique. Rolling Stone recently covered the transaction in a lengthy feature that confirms that a group of 74 crypto enthusiasts, who formed like Voltron, and secured the rare release.

The group is called PleasrDAO and have a passion for buying digital collectibles and honoring “anti-establish rebels”. “This beautiful piece of art, this ultimate protest against middlemen and rent seekers of musicians and artists, went south by going into the hands of Martin Shkreli, the ultimate internet villain,” says Jamis Johnson, PleasrDAO’s 34-year-old Chief Pleasing Officer (yes – that’s his real job title). Johnson tells the iconic music magazine “we want this to be us bringing this back to the people. We want fans to participate in this album at some level.” It is reported that the collective paid a whopping $4 million dollars back in July for it.

Even though Once Upon A Time In Shaolin was arguably the Clan’s most anticipated project since Wu-Tang Forever, the unheard effort has been mired in controversy since it was announced. The RZA and his protégé Cilvaringz reportedly did not disclose all the details to all the members on purpose for fear of the music leaking out. Next the stipulations behind the sale prohibited the buyer from mass producing the music thus leaving fans out in the cold. When the project was eventually sold it fell into the hands of notorious “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli who eventually caught a beef with the group and got convicted in 2017 on several charges of securities fraud.

While Johnson added that they want to bring “this back to the people. We want fans to participate in this album at some level” he will have get permission from RZA and Cilvaringz as it can’t be released commercially until 2103. Until then you check the most credible snippet from the LP below.

