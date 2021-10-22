Local
President Biden Talks Build Back Better Agenda & More During CNN Town Hall In Baltimore

President Joe Biden made a visit to Charm City Thursday for a CNN Town Hall.

During that town hall, President Biden tackled several topics, including his “Build Back Better” agenda.

“So I am prepared to do the things that can get done now,” said Biden. “That can begin to change the lives of ordinary Americans to give them a fighting chance.”

He also touched on free college tuition saying it may not happen right now.

“I promise you, I guarantee you, we are going to get free community college in the next several years,” said Biden.

When it comes to vaccine mandates, the president said he tried everything possible before resorting to them.

“I waited until July to talk about mandates because I tried everything else possible,” said Biden. “The mandates are working.”

This was the president’s first visit to Baltimore since taking office.

