Toya Johnson Threw An Epic 70’s Style Player’s Ball And The Lewks Were Everything!

Toya Johnson threw an epic '70s style Player's Ball for her 38th birthday and everyone came dressed to impress and ready to party!

Toya Wright Official Book Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Toya Johnson celebrated her birthday last night with an epic ’70s themed Player’s Ball birthday party and she did not disappoint when it came to the fashion!

The 38-year-old reality star and all of her celebrity friends pulled out their best ’70s-inspired outfits for the big occasion and stayed true to the theme all night long. Toya stole the show for the evening, rocking a super sexy, sheer, sparkly custom bodysuit by Duckie Confetti that was complete with a feather trim on her arms and legs. She channeled Diana Ross and wore her hair big and fluffy with soft glam makeup on her face.

Toya posted the look to her Instagram with the caption, “In my own lane, I love it here. #toyasplayersball 🏆,” before tagging her glam squad and stylists.

Check out the gorgeous look below.

Toya’s daughter, Reginae, was also in attendance at the themed bash, rocking a super cute purple two-piece with an on-brand afro wig.”And they love them some me 😈😈,” Reginae captioned the photos that she shared to her IG page prior to her mom’s event.

The 22-year-old also shared this cute video of her getting into character before the party started as she posed to Eart Wind and Fire’s “September.” “CoCo no melon ACTIVATED 😈#toyasplayersball,” she captioned the video.

 

Rapper 2Chainz and T.I. and Tiny were also in attendance at the themed party and got into character with their ’70s inspired outfits as well. Check out their looks courtesy of It’s On Site below.

Looks like everyone came dressed to impress and ready to party!

Toya Johnson

