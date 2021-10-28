Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Diddy Lists Late Kim Porter’s Mansion For $7M

" I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!!"--Diddy

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sean "P Diddy" Combs Royal Birthday Ball

Source: Brian ZAK / Getty

Three years after her untimely passing, Diddy is listing Kim Porters mansion for sale.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to published reports, the Los Angeles home that Sean “Diddy” Combs purchased for Kim Porter, his ex-girlfriend and the late mother of three of his children, is now on the market for $7 million, nearly $2 million more than the price he paid for it in 2009.

Sean Combs, bought the clapboard-sided East Coast traditional-style home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles in 2009 for $5.3 million for the late model and their children to live in. Porter, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with Combs until 2007, died unexpectedly on the property almost three years ago in November 2018 due to lobar pneumonia.

The half-acre estate is fully gated, protected by a security system, and also sits on a very desirable street that’s home to other A-listers like Sia, Viola Davis, Steve Carell, and Billy Ray Cyrus. Right next door is also oil heir Nats Getty and his wife, YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous. The listing implies that the home may need a little fixing up before the new owners move in as well, noting that “[This] stunning traditional is ready for the next owner’s updated finishes.”

Built in 2006, the mansion boasts almost 10,000 square feet of space complete with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. Its foyer has checkerboard-style marble floors and a crystal chandelier. The remainder of the house has hardwood floors with a living room, screening room, and chef-style kitchen. The master bedroom comes with a private balcony, fireplace, and spa-style bath. Outside, the property is covered in sycamore trees and manicured boxwood hedges that surround a sports court, backyard fireplace, al fresco dining loggia, and a dark-bottomed swimming pool with an attached spa and Baja sundeck.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

As previously reported earlier this year, the caretakers of the property reported a burglary after the alarm was tripped and an unidentified individual pried a side door open. At the time, police stated that no items were removed and no one was on site.

According to current images featured on the listing, the home is totally vacant and all of the furnishings have been removed except for a circa-2011 Cadillac Escalade that still sits in the driveway.

To view images of the property, click here.

On Kim Porter’s Birthday, Let’s Celebrate Her Beauty, Style & Grace
20 photos

Diddy Lists Late Kim Porter’s Mansion For $7M  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

diddy , Kim Porter

Videos
Latest

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70

Charlottesville Civil Trial Attempts to Hold Planners Of…

"We have had a number of issues with effective returns in criminal trials for reasons ranging from ingrained problems in our legal…
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on…

We all have seen challenges on social media like the Ice Bucket Challenge and Milk Crate Challenge, some of us…
01.01.70

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant…

Terry Duane Turner is free on bail after killing unarmed Adil Dghoughi, lying to police about the circumstances and then…
12.09.63

DeSantis Recruiting Anti-Vax Police Officers To Move To…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting police officers from around the country who may not be happy with immunization mandates…
12.17.63

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70
Close