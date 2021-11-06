Celebrity News
Mary J. Blige Sets Instagram Ablaze In Chanel Outfit

Mary J. Blige took to Instagram to show off her latest outfit and she looks good!

Mary J. Blige took to Instagram today to show off her latest ensemble and it’s everything!

Rocking an all-Chanel look, the 50-year-old posed to perfection, showing off her killer curves and flawless face. She wore a curve-hugging, black and white print button-up Chanel pantsuit and left the top few buttons unbuttoned. She paired the look with Chanel gloves and knee-high boots and accessorized the ensemble with blinged-out Chanel necklaces and earrings. She wore her signature platinum blonde locks in a low ponytail which she had parted over to one side and served face as she posed to the Instagram photo set. In one picture, she added a long grey vest to the look and showed off the ensemble from a different angle. “What a great night with @chanelofficial #ChanelNo5 📸 @sterlingpics,” the songstress captioned the photo.

Check out the look below. 

Of course, many of Mary J’s 5.3 million followers flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval, leaving a plethora of heart eye and fire emojis to express their admiration as well as words of praise. “The queen of it all,” one IG user left under the photo carousel while another simply called the legendary singer, “beautiful.”

Mary J. Blige just doesn’t miss!

