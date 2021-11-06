Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige took to Instagram today to show off her latest ensemble and it’s everything!

Rocking an all-Chanel look, the 50-year-old posed to perfection, showing off her killer curves and flawless face. She wore a curve-hugging, black and white print button-up Chanel pantsuit and left the top few buttons unbuttoned. She paired the look with Chanel gloves and knee-high boots and accessorized the ensemble with blinged-out Chanel necklaces and earrings. She wore her signature platinum blonde locks in a low ponytail which she had parted over to one side and served face as she posed to the Instagram photo set. In one picture, she added a long grey vest to the look and showed off the ensemble from a different angle. “What a great night with @chanelofficial #ChanelNo5 @sterlingpics,” the songstress captioned the photo.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out the look below.

Of course, many of Mary J’s 5.3 million followers flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval, leaving a plethora of heart eye and fire emojis to express their admiration as well as words of praise. “The queen of it all,” one IG user left under the photo carousel while another simply called the legendary singer, “beautiful.”

Mary J. Blige just doesn’t miss!

Don’t miss…

5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For The Culture

Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The Premiere Of Her Documentary ‘Mary J. Blige My Life’

Mary J. Blige Sets Instagram Ablaze In Chanel Outfit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9: