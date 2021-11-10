Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Congratulations! Rickey Smiley Wins 2021 Marconi Award For “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Rickey Smiley serves as the head honcho for this very site and entertains daily on-air with his hit morning show, and thankfully his greatness was recognized at the 2021 Marconi Awards by winning “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Presented by the National Association of Broadcasters, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards honors both radio stations and on-air personalities alike for their excellence in broadcasting. The ceremony has existed since 1989 and contrary to its “cheesy” moniker was actually named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi.

Take a look below at the full list of NAB Marconi Radio Award winners:

Legendary Station of the Year

WSB-AM, Atlanta, Ga.

 AC Station of the Year

WTMX-FM, Chicago, Ill.
Legendary Manager of the Year

Ben Downs, Bryan Broadcasting

 Best Radio Podcast of the Year

“We Need to Talk,” WGTS-FM, Washington, D.C.
Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year

Rickey Smiley, Reach Media, Inc.

 CHR Station of the Year

KNDE-FM, College Station, Texas
Major Market Personality of the Year

The Musers – Dunham, Miller & Keith,

KTCK-AM, Dallas, Texas

 Classic Hits Station of the Year

WCBS-FM, New York, N.Y.
Large Market Personality of the Year

Ann Kelly, WDUV-FM, Tampa Bay, Fla.

 College Station of the Year

WPSC-FM, William Patterson University, Wayne, N.J.
Medium Market Personality of the Year

Dan Potter, KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla.

 Country Station of the Year

WYCD-FM, Detroit, Mich.
Small Market Personality of the Year

Frito and Katy, KNDE-FM, College Station, Texas

 News/Talk Station of the Year

WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.
Major Market Station of the Year

KYW-AM, Philadelphia, Pa.

 Religious Station of the Year

WGTS-FM, Washington, D.C.
Large Market Station of the Year

KTMY-FM, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.

 Rock Station of the Year

KLOS-FM, Los Angeles, Calif.
Medium Market Station of the Year

KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla.

 Spanish Language Station of the Year

KLLI-FM, Los Angeles, Calif.
Small Market Station of the Year

WTAW-AM, College Station, Texas

 Sports Station of the Year

KTCK-AM, Dallas, Texas
Urban Station of the Year

WEDR-FM, Miami, Fla

 

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The 2021 ceremony also marked the last for NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith, who will be stepping down at the end of the year. You can watch his farewell “State of the Industry Address,” along with the rest of the show, on-demand via NAB Amplify.

Congratulations, Rickey!

 

Congratulations! Rickey Smiley Wins 2021 Marconi Award For “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

rickey smiley

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70
Close