Have you ever wondered who the most difficult people to interview were? Eva and Lore’l break down some of the biggest TV hosts’ ‘Worst’ list and you won’t believe who is on it!! Plus, they’ll tell you about their unpleasant interview experiences. The duo also undresses how rappers and other celebrities keep up appearances on their way up. Check out all of that and more in this week’s episode.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Black Friday is coming up, so get that holiday checklist together! You can purchase some of our favorite picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy's "Fake It Til You Make It" | Episode 41

Close