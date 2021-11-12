Celebrity News
Mary J. Blige Performs at Chanel No. 5’s 100th Anniversary Party, Announces New Album Date

"Keep an ear to the streets for November.”-MJB

CHANEL Party To Celebrate The Debut Of CHANEL N°5 In the Stars At Rockefeller Center - Party

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Mary J. Blige is undoubtedly a Queen in Black culture, but her latest performance shows just how far her royal status stretches.

As a part of the 100th Anniversary party for Chanel’s signature No. 5 perfume, the iconic fragrance and fashion brand took over Rockefeller Center for an exclusive debut party of “Chanel No. 5 In the Stars,” a new outdoor installation celebrating the iconic fragrance.

Featuring a special surprise performance from the “Family Affair” singer, a presentation by professional ice skater Elladj Balde, and a show by the Brass Queens Band, the celebration of Chanel No. 5 in the Stars delivered much excitement as a host of New York City socialites and Chanel ambassadors watched.

“We’ve all been through a whole lot,” Mary said. “And we’re probably going to go through a whole lot more of this mess. But I’ll tell you one thing. At the end of the day, if we just take care of ourselves, I guarantee you that everything is going to be ‘Just Fine.’”

Blige also performed “I Can Love You” and “Family Affair,” offering tribute to Chanel, the women who wear it, and the stars.

In other Mary J. Blige news, following the successful release of her documentary surrounding the 25th anniversary of her magnum opus, My Life, earlier this year, Mary announced that she’s coming back to music.

During a recent interview with WGN Entertainment, the queen shared that the long-awaited untitled release is now slated for a January 2022 release, before adding that three new singles will be arriving this month.

“Yes, I have new music coming this month,” she shared. “Three new singles coming and an album coming in January following. So, just keep an ear to the streets for November.” She will also be performing alongside D-Nice in two shows prior to Thanksgiving.

Check out the interview below.

Mary J. Blige Performs at Chanel No. 5’s 100th Anniversary Party, Announces New Album Date  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close