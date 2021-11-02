Save The Date: Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Join us at 9AM CST/10AM EST Saturday, November 13th for Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit!

Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit is a virtual expo that brings women together for a day of inspiration, entertainment, encouragement, and education online.

Throughout the day attendees can expect an inspiring keynote address, music entertainment, and seminars that focus on relationships, legal advice, physical, mental, financial and emotional health.

