Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Angela Simmons Promotes Her Skin Care Line Through A Series Of Gorgeous Fresh Faced Selfies

Angela Simmons is our skin goals after taking to Instagram to post a series of fresh-faced selfies while promoting her skincare line, Simmons Beauty.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation's 2016 ART FOR LIFE Benefit Presented By Bombay Sapphire Gin

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

Angela Simmons recently took to Instagram to give us a series of raw, fresh faced-selfies and she couldn’t look more gorgeous! The 34-year-old beauty shared photos of herself sans makeup and filters and was absolutely glowing as she gave us skin and hair goals with each shot.

“Beautifully Broken 🤍 Always Healing 🤍Raw Portrait Mode,” she captioned one of the photo carousels before tagging her Simmons Beauty skincare line.   

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the next photo set, she gave us an even close look at her healthy, glowing skin, this time tagging the photo set,  “A picture says 1000 words.

@shopsimmonsbeauty . Time to bare it all 🤍

And finally, she shared a hair selfie where we could really get into this beach wave look the Love and Hip Hop star has going on, captioning the pic, “Sunlight ☀ n SB serums n @dhairboutique hair ✅ #SeaBeachWavyCurly”

This isn’t the first time the reality star has shown off her fresh face and glowing skin after using her Simmons Beauty products. Last year when the skincare line was still in the development phase, Angela took to IG to show off her gorgeous skin again, this time after using some of the serums from her product line.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

“Beyond excited about my new skincare line dropping… I’ve been working in the lab … I’m really into face serums … can’t wait!,” she said of the line at the time. “I’ve been testing it on my skin for the last month . Stay tuned … 🙌🏽☺” She looks absolutely stunning and if her glowing skin is the result of her Simmons Beauty products, then count us in!

The reality star’s beauty line, Simmons Beauty dropped in December 2020 and features serums, oils, masks, hydrating creams, and more for both men and women looking to achieve healthy, glowing skin. The products are made with natural and organic ingredients, are cruelty-free, and, according to the brand’s website, are “full of love.”

Visit https://simmonsbeauty.com/ to shop Simmons Beauty.

Don’t miss… 

10 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Fashion Flare On The Red Carpet

Angela Simmons Looks Stunning In This Sexy, Affordable, Black-Owned Bodysuit!

17 Times Angela Simmons Slayed On The ‘Gram
17 photos

Angela Simmons Promotes Her Skin Care Line Through A Series Of Gorgeous Fresh Faced Selfies  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

angela simmons

Videos
Latest

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69
Close