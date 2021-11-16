Six Years After Viral Text, Jamal Hinton And Wanda Dench Are Preparing For Another Thanksgiving Dinner Together

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have kept their annual Thanksgiving tradition going for the last six years since their unexpected union in 2016. The friends first met after Dench mistakenly invited Hinton over for dinner through a text meant for her 24-year-old grandson. The message went through to Hinton on accident as her grandson had changed his number.

Initially, the two were surprised.

“The text said, ‘Thanksgiving at my house’ and it was from a grandma, but I was like, ‘When did my grandma learn to text!?’ ” a 17-year-old Hinton told PEOPLE back in November 2016. “So I asked her for a picture and it definitely was not my grandma.”

After the big mix-up, Hinton jokingly texted Dench, “Can I still get a plate tho?” to which she replied, “Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do…feed everyone.”

Hinton, now, 22, is gearing up to meet Dench for another amazing Thanksgiving feast. “We are all set for year 6!” he tweeted on Nov. 14 along with a screenshot of her invitation for dinner. His girlfriend, Mikaela, and his family will be joining once again this year.