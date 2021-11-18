Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tiffany Haddish Treats Her Lady Parts To A New Wax As A “Fresh Start For The New Man”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

 

Hilariously funny actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is stirring the pot (no pun intended) on social media with a fiery hot take about a woman’s grooming ritual after she’s ended a relationship.

The Girls Trip star took to Twitter on Nov.18 where she asked her followers if they too “wax all the hair” off their “lady parts” after a relationship ends. “I think of it as a fresh start for the new man,” she said of the move.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Naturally, the question elicited some interesting answers from social media users.

One person commented: “No, not when done with a new man but many people choose various ways of releasing, cleansing, and clearing their energy from a previous relationship. The best one of all is prayer because you are beautiful just the way that the Creator made you.”

Another person replied: “I never altered myself for man, but like Nellie Forbush I would “Wash that man right outta my hair” and get a spa mud bath and scrub and massage too. And buy a new bed, or at least sheets. No sleeping where he slept.”

While a third user responded: “I get rid of the lingerie an ex bought me or I bought for that relationship and buy new ones for the new guy.”

On the other hand, some were a little taken aback by the actress’ theory.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

“Uhhhh… no Tiffany,” wrote one baffled social media critic on Instagram. While Atlanta-based rapper Tokyo Jetz chimed in, I’m confused…is it hairy regularly?”

While having a few hairs down there certainly shouldn’t make or break a relationship, this is a hot debate for some. What do you think? Do you normally shave when you’re in a relationship? Or do you save it for the next man? Tell us down below.

DON’T MISS…

Chef Jernard Offers Tips On Cooking Tasty, Healthy Food For Your Partner That Satisfies Your Soul Food Cravings

6 Healthy Habits You And Your Man Should Get Into To Strengthen Your Heart

Vajayjay Monologues: Does Your Vagina Have A Celebrity Persona?

Tiffany Haddish Treats Her Lady Parts To A New Wax As A “Fresh Start For The New Man”  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tiffany Haddish

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support.…

A new national poll shows that only 44 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement—a steep decline from…
11.26.82

Woman Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter After Victim…

47-year-old Lisa Fernandez appeared before a judge Wednesday (November 17) and was given a $40,000 bond.
01.01.70

What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student…

It's time to hold Howard and other HBCUs accountable to serving their students to the best of their ability while…
01.01.70

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76
Close