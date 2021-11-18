Style & Fashion
Venus Williams Released Her Latest EleVen Collection Inspired By Biopic ‘King Richard’

Venus Williams has released her latest EleVen capsule collection, inspired by the biopic King Richard.

Venus Williams collection

Source: Courtesy of EleVen by Venus Williams / Courtesy of EleVen by Venus Williams

Tennis star Venus Williams has released her latest EleVen capsule collection, inspired by the biopic King Richard. The collection consists of vintage tennis styles (with a modern twist) that her and her Coach/Father (Richard Williams) used to wear while practicing the sport in the 80s.

Venus’s design inspiration came straight from her dad’s throwback tennis attire. Richard’s style was a mixture between classic and colorful, so she pulled from the little red shorts and red and pink colors he often wore when they practiced. Her black and white diagonal stripe design was inspired by a practice court photo of herself, her dad, and of course….a cart full of practice tennis balls. Her hero piece in the collection is a modern spin on an old school sports coat that her dad used to wear. The coat is cropped and features an exaggerated collar which captures the essence of both femininity and luxury.

Venus Williams collection

Source: Courtesy of EleVen by Venus Williams / Courtesy of EleVen by Venus Williams

Fifteen percent of the proceeds from the EleVen collection will go to The Yetunde Price Resource Center, a place that offers healing and wellness services to the Compton Community.

King Richard hits theaters and HBO Max Friday, November 19th. The biopic depicts the journey and impact Richard Williams (played by Will Smith) had on his daughter’s (Venus and Serena) childhoods and tennis careers as they sprouted into iconic players and influenced a generation of tennis players to come.

Check out Venus’s collection, here.

Venus Williams Released Her Latest EleVen Collection Inspired By Biopic ‘King Richard’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

venus williams

Close