Awww Baby: Irv Gotti Feel A Ways About Ashanti Re-Recording Her Albums

The 'new' Ashanti.

Lloyd's Southside Video Shoot Featuring Ashanti

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Ashanti is plotting her next move and it includes re-recording her classic albums. To no surprise Irv Gotti isn’t pleased with the idea and questioned her motives.

As spotted on The Grio the Glen Cove, Long Island native plans to boss up in a major way in the coming months. In a recent interview on The Angie Martinez Show she stressed the importance of her owning her master recordings. “The thinking behind that is showing the business side of ownership and how important it is to own,” she explained. “After this time period, I’m allowed to go in and re-record, and once I re-record the first album, [I own it]. Everything purchased from that moment, I own.” The famed radio host further explained the play pointing out that Ashanti is set to the receive a star on the Walk Of Fame in 2022 and the newly recorded version will receive all the momentum.

Naturally her sit down quickly caught steam on the internet and landed on Irv’s radar. In turn he responded with a comment on the Instagram post. “just for super clarity. I own all those great Ashanti Albums Angie. I own the Masters. And. I Produced all those great Ashanti Albums” he stated. “So I also own a good portion of the Publishing. What she is trying to do is re record all those great records. And put them out on her label. She can do this under the COVER laws. But she is basically trying to f*** me out of my Masters. And make people decide which album to listen too or stream. Hoping her loyal fans will choose her version.” He went on to make it clear that he remains confident about the original works. “But hey. I stand on the Magic that was created. And I wanna see her duplicate that Magic. It’s f***ed up really. But such is life.”

You can watch the Ashanti interview below.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Ashanti , Irv Gotti

