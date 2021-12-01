Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Oversharing Or Transparent?! Would You Sign A Petition To Stop Will & Jada Interviews?

It’s that time of day for a dose of “Gary’s Tea,” with today’s pot brewing up gossip on Sandra Bullock’s surprise wish to have a matching skin tone with her adopted Black children, Tracee Ellis Ross having assistant problems and — yet again! — more news on Will & Jada.

The interesting twist on Will & Jada news for today is that it isn’t exactly another update on their very public lives but more along the lines of a petition created to get them to actually stop sharing their very public lives. Many believe the Hollywood power couple spend way too much time in the headlines, with the constant updates about their sex life, past family drama, status of their kids and other unwanted news starting to become unbearable. Do you agree?

Get into “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and let us know if you’re sick of Will & Jada or enjoying the many, many headlines about their life together:

 

Gary’s Tea: Oversharing Or Transparent?! Would You Sign A Petition To Stop Will & Jada Interviews?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

