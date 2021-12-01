Celebrity News
Hard Drive Of 2Pac's Former Bodyguard To Be Auctioned Containing Late Rapper's Rare Music & Photos

Even after 25 years since his tragic murder, West Coast rap legend Tupac Shakur is still a very sought-after figure in the public eye.

One lucky bidder will soon get the opportunity to obtain some never-before-seen photos and even music from 2Pac now that a hard-drive belonging to his former bodyguard is set to hit the auction block.

According to TMZ, an 83 GB drive belonging to the “Keep Ya Head Up” emcee’s ex-bodyguard, Frank Alexander, is currently listed on bidding website GottaHaveRockandRoll.com. While the minimum bid is set at $10,000, the site has an estimated selling price of $600,000 – $1,200,000. At the moment, there are zero bids with nine days left in the auction.

Take a look below at what the auction describes as a potential gem on the hard drive that could be huge for Pac fans and hip-hop heads alike, via Gotta Have Rock and Roll:

“Some of the highlights on the hard drive include a 35 second clip from a never released song — which is incredibly rare in Tupac’s recording history. The photos and videos bring you right into Tupac’s life in the mid to late 90’s and are some of the most intimate media that exists of him. Each file in this archive has been hand picked by Alexander himself, and included in our photographs above is Alexander’s work experience and resume. Frank Alexander was of course with Tupac the night he died, and was a key witness in the shooting. There are few people who could better document the life of Rap’s biggest star.”

As many may know by now, Frank Alexander was one of 2Pac’s most trusted affiliates and was even there on the night he was shot and killed in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. Sadly, Alexander died back in 2013 due to a possible suicide or gun accident.

You can monitor the rare 2Pac hard-drive auction over on GottaHaveRockandRoll.com, which will donate 10% of the winning proceeds to the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation.

Hard Drive Of 2Pac’s Former Bodyguard To Be Auctioned Containing Late Rapper’s Rare Music & Photos  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

