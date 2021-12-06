Lil Kim Serves Curves For The Girls In A Sheer Catsuit And D&G Jewels

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Lil Kim knows how to do, its serve sexy looks on a piping hot platter. The pint sized rapper showed off her bountiful curves in a sheer panel catsuit that she styled and designed herself. Designer Katerina Lankova executed Kim’s vision.

In an Instagram post, the legendary rapper showed off her sheer catsuit, draped in Dolce & Gabbana accessories. Each photo showed the amount of detail that went into Kim’s look. From her chunky D&G boots, to her cropped jacket with intricate patchwork detail, this entire look was a complete vibe.

The busty vixen is known for her over-the-top fashion, which has influenced an entire generation of rappers. While this look isn’t the most conventional, it is 100% true to Lil Kim and her memorable style.

