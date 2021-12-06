Style & Fashion
Lil Kim Serves Curves For The Girls In A Sheer Catsuit And D&G Jewels

The busty vixen is known for her over-the-top fashion, which has influenced an entire generation of rappers

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If there’s one thing Lil Kim knows how to do, its serve sexy looks on a piping hot platter. The pint sized rapper showed off her bountiful curves in a sheer panel catsuit that she styled and designed herself. Designer Katerina Lankova executed Kim’s vision.

In an Instagram post, the legendary rapper showed off her sheer catsuit, draped in Dolce & Gabbana accessories. Each photo showed the amount of detail that went into Kim’s look. From her chunky D&G boots, to her cropped jacket with intricate patchwork detail, this entire look was a complete vibe.

The busty vixen is known for her over-the-top fashion, which has influenced an entire generation of rappers. While this look isn’t the most conventional, it is 100% true to Lil Kim and her memorable style.

Kim also shared a few photos of herself posted up with rapper Five Foreign. The two performed at the Barclay Center during a Brooklyn Nets game. Not for nothing, they both look very cozy together. Friends, business associates, or more – I’m here for this collaboration.

Kim has been doing it up in the fashion arena lately. Her performance style is definitely fun, racy, and true to her iconic HBIC energy. What do you think? Were you feeling Lil Kim’s ensemble?

Lil Kim Serves Curves For The Girls In A Sheer Catsuit And D&G Jewels  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

