Ashanti Is Our Fashion Goals In Star-Printed Balmain Blazer And Leather Gucci Shorts

Ashanti took to Instagram to give us fashion envy in this designer ensemble that we're completely swooning over.

2021 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Ashanti is our fashion goals once again as she recently took to Instagram to serve face and body in a designer blazer and short ensemble that we’re completely swooning over!

In a series of photos, the 41-year-old rocked a $6,705 black and silver star-print Balmain blazer that featured triangular shoulders and slim fitted sleeves. She paired the look with black leather Gucci shorts and showed off her toned legs in black and silver strappy sandals, adding a blinged out chain necklace, hoop earrings and and rings to made the entire look pop. She wore her dark hair in Hollywood glam curls that she wore parted over to one side to show off her smokey eyeshadow and soft glam look.

The beauty shared the look on the social media app, posing in front of a piano with her hands on her hip where she served full face, body and confidence in these fashion streets. “Patience 🖤,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the entertainer as many of Ashanti’s 6.6 million IG followers flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval, leaving flattering comments and a plethora of emojis to hype her up.  “I love your outfit Ashanti” one fan commented while another said, “Lawd gezzus🔥😍

Ashanti’s stunning IG pic comes just a week after the singer was honored at the 2021 Soul Train Awards with the Lady of Soul Award. During the show, the R&B hitmaker took the stage to run through her songs, “Happy”, “Rain On Me”, “The Way That I Love You” and “Foolish”, even bringing out Fat Joe for “What’s Luv?”

After accepting the achievement award from Normani, Ashanti took took to the stage to give a heartfelt acceptance speech, telling the audience, “Some people may look at my journey and think it was easy. It was not. My career has been filled with so many peaks and valleys, and it definitely wasn’t easy.”

In case you missed it, check out the legendary performance below.

Ashanti Is Our Fashion Goals In Star-Printed Balmain Blazer And Leather Gucci Shorts  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close