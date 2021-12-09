Local
HomeLocal

Heavy Fire Damages Four East Baltimore Rowhomes, Firefighter Injured

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Orange Dancing Flame

Source: Photograph by Dann McKenzie- http://www.fineartphoto.ca / Getty

A heavy fire damaged four rowhomes in East Baltimore Wednesday night. According to Baltimore Fire, a firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters responded around 9 p.m. to the fire at the 700 block of East 21 Street. Fire was showing from every floor of a vacant house. It spread to at least three neighboring homes, which were occupied.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The firefighter that was hurt was hospitalized. But, his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: 3 Dead, Several Hurt Including Children After East Baltimore Fire

See Also: Dirt Biker Collides With Fire Truck In Southwest Baltimore, Dies

Heavy Fire Damages Four East Baltimore Rowhomes, Firefighter Injured  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70
Close