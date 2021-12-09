Local
ATM Stolen In Smash & Grab In Howard County, Stolen Van Found In Baltimore

Euronet ATM

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Howard County Police are working with Baltimore City and Baltimore County police to find whoever is responsible for an ATM theft in Elkridge.

It happened at an Exxon gas station at around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The suspects took off with the ATM filled with $8,000.

“This all happens in about a minute,” Howard County Police spokesperson Seth Hoffman said. “Its obvious from the surveillance video that this is not the first rodeo for these people. They don’t leave tracks behind, they cover their faces, wear gloves.”

Police recovered the van allegedly used in the robbery in Baltimore City. They determined it was stolen. That makes it harder for them to track down the suspects.

