Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Ashanti Is A Stunning Lady In Red In Latest Monochromatic Look

Ashanti took to Instagram to share her latest look and we're swooning over the stunning all-red ensemble!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Once again Ashanti is our style goals! Taking to Instagram yesterday, the 41-year-old shared her latest ensemble and we’re completely swooning over the monochromatic look!

For her impromptu IG photo shoot, the singer wore a stunning red leather coat that featured faux fur around the color and wrists. She accessorized the look with a matching, red, faux fur hat and black leather pointed-toe boots. She rocked a red turtleneck shirt underneath her red coat, wore red gloves on her hands, and added red lipstick to top off the all-red look.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In one shot, she shared a full-body photo of her stylish look, tagging her stylist and designers in the caption. “Tis the season ❄ @styledbytimb Custom faux fur @danielsleather @iamjenniferle boots mk up @theresafrancine @kendrasboutique,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below. 

In another picture, she gave us an up-close look at her glam, showing off her stunning, wintery eye makeup and popping red lip. “Sweet like cherry pie 🍒,” she captioned this photo. Check it out below.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

And for her final post, she shared a quick video of herself getting into the holiday spirit as she strutted her stuff along a sidewalk that was full of Christmas lights. “Just in time ❄❤,” she captioned the video. Check it out below. 

We’re loving this all-red ensemble on Ashanti!

Don’t miss… 

Ashanti Serves Us Thighs In A Double Split Michael Costello Dress

Ashanti To Receive ‘Lady Of Soul’ Honor At This Year’s Soul Train Awards

Ashanti Is A Stunning Lady In Red In Latest Monochromatic Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ashanti

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70
Close