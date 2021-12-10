Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

McDonald’s & Mariah Carey Team Up For 12 Days of Deals Celebrating The Holidays

"I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches."

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
McDonald's x Mariah Carey

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

We have seen quite a few artists secure the bag by teaming up with McDonald’s for their own menu, but Mariah Carey is showing why she’s the queen by giving fans freebies.

 

McDonald's x Mariah Carey

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

McDonald’s announced the “Mariah Menu” arrives on Dec. 13, which will include exclusive Mariah x McDonald’s merch and a festive TV commercial. To bring even more holiday cheer to the Mariah Menu, fans will also have a chance to receive exclusive beanies and t-shirts. The beanie, which will be available for a limited time starting Dec. 15, features the “All I Want for Christmas” powerhouse’s iconic signature, while the t-shirt, which will be available Dec. 21, includes a throwback photo of Mariah enjoying her go-to McDonald’s order – a Cheeseburger with extra pickles.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald’s over the years,” Mariah Carey said in a statement. “I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me.”

Customers can order the “Mariah Menu” in the U.S. starting on Dec.13, featuring a different free item each day with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app. To access the daily deals, simply download the McDonald’s app and visit the deals section to add to your order.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

If you haven’t seen it already, check out the full commercial below.

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?
10 photos

McDonald’s & Mariah Carey Team Up For 12 Days of Deals Celebrating The Holidays  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

mariah carey

Videos
Latest

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70
Close