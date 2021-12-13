Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jini Thornton Explains How To Avoid Credit Card Scammers During The Holidays [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

If you’ve been a victim of credit card scamming, then you’re not alone. Credit card scammers are on the rise with almost $148 million in gift card scams reported by consumers. Scammers are stealing money by using gift cards, reaching out to customers via phone call or text message, or using Venmo.

Jini Thornton is reminding listeners of safe practices to remember during this holiday season to protect yourself and your money against credit card fraud.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Best Revenge is Your Paper: 5 Side Hustles For Women To Make Money

5 photos Launch gallery

Best Revenge is Your Paper: 5 Side Hustles For Women To Make Money

Continue reading Best Revenge is Your Paper: 5 Side Hustles For Women To Make Money

Best Revenge is Your Paper: 5 Side Hustles For Women To Make Money

We all desire to make a little extra cash to splurge on a bigger goal we are looking to achieve. A side hustle can make those goals a bit easier to achieve, especially when you’re having fun! Most times we overthink we could be a side hustle and it’s really utilizing our natural talents or taking the time to learn about something we have a desire to learn about. Below you will find seven side hustles that you can make money from to save up for that new car, vacation or shoes you have been wanting for a while now!

Jini Thornton Explains How To Avoid Credit Card Scammers During The Holidays [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70
Close