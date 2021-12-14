Celebrity News
Dr. Dre Reveals He’s Just Finished A New Album With Marsha Ambrosius

Dr. Dre's back in the studio and he's got some great talent to get his sounds bumping again...

Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Dr. Dre is arguably the greatest Hip-Hop producer that ever lived, so when he gets in the studio the world patiently awaits the end product . Now it seems like he’s ready to drop some new work with an artist we didn’t necessarily see coming.

With his lengthy divorce proceedings finally behind him, the good doctor is getting back to work on multiple fronts and yesterday took to Instagram to reveal that he’s just wrapped a collaboration album with former Floetry member, Marsha Ambrosius. Posting a picture of himself with an entire orchestra in the background, Dr. Dre wrote “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!”

Given the amount of classics that Dr. Dre has already blessed us with it’s pretty interesting that he’d consider his latest project some of his “best work.” Though Marsha’s worked with Dr. Dre in the past to fill in some choruses with her amazing vocals on cuts such as “Darkside/Gone,” and “Genocide,” this will be the first time they’ve worked on an entire project together.

Marsha Ambrosius took to her own page to confirm the collaboration calling it some of her “best work” as well.

Good thing she didn’t post this months ago because Nicole Young might’ve tried to drag her into a deposition to ask if she and Dr. Dre had something intimate going too. Just sayin.’

Are y’all excited to hear Dr. Dre and Marsha Ambrosius’ Casablanco when it drops? Let us know in the comments section below.

Dr. Dre Reveals He’s Just Finished A New Album With Marsha Ambrosius  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

