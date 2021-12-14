Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Is Black Tony Trying To Put His Dog On Birth Control!? [WATCH]

We’ve all heard stories about dogs getting loose, but barely do we hear about a dog actually being loose.

Of course, only Black Tony would be at the center of such a “provocative” predicament!

Apparently, our man Black Tony has a female dog in the family that doesn’t know how to stay out of more than one dog house in the neighborhood — her 17 puppies that each have different dog daddies speaks for itself. With more on the way after a new canine moved in recently, let’s just say Tony deserved the day off to handle all that family drama going in his household.

Prepare to laugh either at or with Black Tony on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

