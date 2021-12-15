The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

Coach Deion Sanders & Jackson State University Signs Top Recruit Travis Hunter In National College Signing Day Surprise

If college football coaches didn't respect Coach Prime at an HBCU before well they will now.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 05 Orange Blossom Classic - Jackson State vs. Florida A&M

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Coach Deion Sanders pulled off a College Football shocker by signing top recruit Travis Hunter to Jackson State University. Hunter is the top cornerback and number 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports. ESPN ranks him 2nd among the 2022 class.

Hunter, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect from Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia, originally committed to Coach Sanders’ alma mater, Florida State Univerity in March 2020 but changed his mind in a decision that is sure to rock the College Football landscape, showing that HBCU sports can be a viable option for top High School recruits.

Hunter is viewed by college scouts as a generational talent. While he is projected to play cornerback, Hunter’s athleticism allows him to play wide receiver. Coach Sanders also played snaps at wide receiver during his time in the NFL.

In 2019, before Coach Sander’s arrival, JSU went 4-8. In the 2021 season. JSU would rebound with Coach Prime, leading the team to an 11-1 record and an appearance in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, December 18th. Sanders won the 2021 Eddie Robinson Award as the FCS Coach of the Year.

His son, Quarterback Shedeur Sanders passed for 3,056 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, becoming the first HBCU player to win the Jerry Rice Award, given to the national FCS Freshman of the Year. The award is named after Rice, rated as one of the greatest NFL players of all time, and an HBCU athlete himself, starring at Mississippi Valley State University in the early 80s.

Source | CBS Sports

RELATED: Deion Sanders Has IG Model Brittany Renner Speak To His College Players About The Dangers Of, Well, IG Models

RELATED: Deion Sanders Scolds Reporter Who Calls Him ‘Deion’ and Quits Interview [WATCH]

The Alfred Mann Foundation's Annual Black-Tie Gala

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

30 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

Continue reading Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities below.

Coach Deion Sanders & Jackson State University Signs Top Recruit Travis Hunter In National College Signing Day Surprise  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70
Close