Maria More fills in for Da Brat with today’s “Hot Spot” report, with news about the potential of Chadwick Boseman being recasted for future Black Panther films, Terrence Howard speaking out about Jussie Smollett and new music from late R&B icon Aaliyah featuring The Weeknd!

Also making headlines are the huge projections for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters this Friday and is expected to have a record-breaking opening week. Staying on the Marvel Cinematic Universe topic though, some of the co-hosts came up with their own suggestions on who could be the next Black Panther, including Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Samuel L. Jackson and one famous comedian in particular that, well, just listen below so you can be as shocked as we all were!

Listen to today’s “Hot Spot” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Hot Spot: Should Chadwick Boseman's Character Of T'Challa Be Recasted In 'Black Panther'? [WATCH]

Close