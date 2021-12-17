Celebrity News
Rihanna Shuts Down Instagram In Green Grinch Inspired Savage X Fenty

Rihanna is the sexy Grinch that stole Christmas in latest fuzzy green Savage X Fenty ensemble.

Rihanna is getting in the holiday spirit with her latest Savage X Fenty ensemble. Earlier this week, the lingerie designer took to Instagram to show off her new, fuzzy, green Grinch-inspired set from the popular line, giving off holiday, cozy vibes just in time for Christmas. The singer wore a fuzzy green bikini-like top and matching fuzzy green pants. She wore her hair in long braids and gave fans a set of sultry poses, one all smiles and another all smize. 

“it’s cozy grinch season 💚,” the Savage X Fenty founder wrote as the picture’s caption. “pick up dis new @savagexfenty and more holiday goodies now at savagex.com.”

Check it out below.

Rih Rih also shared a fun Instagram Reel from the Grinch-esque shoot, where she gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the festive day as she posed to the soundtrack of holiday music. Check that video out below.

Although Rih is in full holiday mode, she’s already booked and busy in 2022. The billionaire has plans to expand her Savage X Fenty empire next year by opening the brand’s first physical, brick-and-mortar stores in the United States. In an October statement, the brand’s chief marketing and design officer, Christiane Pendarvis, said that consumers will “absolutely see some stores in 2022”, adding “Fit and comfort are so important and [there are] customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

Looks like it’ll be even easier for Savage X Fenty lovers to get their hands on Rih Rih’s stunning lingerie looks in 2022!

Close