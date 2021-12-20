Local
HomeLocal

Gov. Larry Hogan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Governor Larry Hogan announced today, Monday December 20, 2021 that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He reassures that he is “feeling fine at the moment.”

In the tweet Maryland’s governor shares that he received a positive rapid test Monday morning as part of his regular testing routine. Hogan who is a cancer survivor and has been vaccinated plus had a booster shot. “As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible,” Hogan tweeted.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Maryland is trying to provide more support for local hospitals as capacities in Maryland have risen by about 150% over the past two weeks. “We are anticipating over the next three to five weeks probably the worst surge we’ve seen in our hospitals throughout the entire crisis, but we don’t expect it to last for long. We’re hoping it starts to taper off fairly quickly, but we’re facing a pretty rough time,” Hogan said.

Maryland’s health department reported Sunday that 1,345 people were hospitalized which is more than twice as many people from the prior month.

source: yahoo.com

READ MORE:

Gov. Larry Hogan Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

Pressley said that by obstructing the president's agenda, Manchin was obstructing the people's agenda.  
03.01.09
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88
Close