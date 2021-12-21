Beauty
HomeBeauty

Sanaa Lathan Shows Off A Butterfly-Clad Ponytail On Her Instagram And It’s Simply Beautiful

Not being one who to shy away from a new hairdo, Sanaa Lathan got super creative with her latest hairstyle. 

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
HBO "Native Son" Screening

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Not being one who to shy away from a new hairdo, Sanaa Lathan got super creative with her latest hairstyle.  The Nappily Ever After actress stunned her followers on Instagram with a high, lengthy braided pony clad with butterflies, and we can’t wait to imitate this artsy look!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sanaa rocked this adorable hairstyle to a fundraiser celebration, and we are more than sure she got tons of compliments.  The mastermind behind the hairstyle was none other than celebrity stylist Kim Kimble who posted Sanaa’s picture to her Instagram with a caption that stated how much fun she had creating Sanaa’s look.  Sanaa’s edges were slicked back for days, and her baby hair lay perfectly in place.  The thick, beautiful braid came to her waist, and the butterflies took the snazzy hairstyle to the next level.

Sanaa’s 5 million followers were absolutely digging her butterfly-clad ponytail.  Celebrities like Rapsody and Holly Robinson Pete showed her much love.  Other followers inundated her comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis.

From protective styles to shaving her head bald, Sanaa’s hair versatility is nothing less than intriguing.  We love that she’s not afraid to switch it up when it comes to her mane.  She can rock the perfect twist out or have us swooning over her bouncy silk press.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

If you’re looking for hair inspiration for the holiday season or just hair inspiration period, look no further than Sanaa’s page.

DON’T MISS…

Sanaa Lathan’s Natural Hair Is Thriving After Shaving It Off 3 Years Ago

#ManeTalk: Sanaa Lathan Slays In These Protective Styles

Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural Hair Posts Continue To Help Me Explore My Hair Journey

Sanaa Lathan Shows Off A Butterfly-Clad Ponytail On Her Instagram And It’s Simply Beautiful  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sanaa Lathan

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Missionaries Abducted In Haiti Describe How They Escaped…

The remaining missionaries from the group of 17 that were kidnapped for ransom in Haiti in October reportedly escaped their…
01.01.70

Former MTV Reality Star Arrested For Alleged Brutal…

Connor Smith, a former contestant on the MTV reality dating series 'Are You the One?,' is facing some serious accusations…
01.01.70

NYPD Rookie Cop Under Investigation For Giving Her…

While the officers in attendance might've enjoyed the raunchy moment at Rory Dolan’s bar, customers who weren't bout the blue…
01.06.10

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

Pressley said that by obstructing the president's agenda, Manchin was obstructing the people's agenda.  
03.01.09
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70
Close