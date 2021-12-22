Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jay-Z Speaks On Forgiving Lil’ Mama For Crashing His 2009 VMAs Performance With Alicia Keys: ‘We Love Her’

It's all love between Jay Z and Lil Mama.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Remember when Lil Mama infamously crashed Alica Keys and Jay-Z’s performance at the MTV Video Music Award in 2009? Well, now Hova has finally come forth and forgiven the “Lip gloss” hitmaker for her meme stirring on air-blunder.

Now, Jay-Z has officially made amends with the “Shawty Get Loose” star. During a chat with Genius’ Rob Markman on Twitter Spaces, Jay recalled the moment that Lil Mama hopped onstage as he and Key’s performed their smash hit “Empire State of Mind.” When Markman asked the Roc Nation founder if she was finally forgiven, he swiftly responded: “Of course, of course, “C’mon. Don’t do that… That’s our sister!”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Brooklyn hip-hop legend continued:

“Man, we love her. I wouldn’t recommend people just jumping on other artists’ stages…” he added, according to Complex. “She’s a New Yorker… She got excited. Things happen. Of course, we love her… yes, she’s forgiven. It’s all love and she was coming from a place of love it’s just… may have been a little too excited.”

Earlier this month, Alicia Keys spoke on how Jay-Z reacted following the hilarious moment during an appearance on the Drink Champs Podcast.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

In other Jay Z news, he also addressed questions if he would ever do a Verzuz battle, to which he said, “No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me… You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

Listen, here.DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best & Worst Looks From The 2021 Met Gala

Alicia Keys Shares Sweet Message To Hubby Swizz Beatz For Their 11th Anniversary: ‘Twin Flames’

Alicia Keys Aims To Reawaken The Feminine Power In All Of Us Through Her 21 Day Meditation Experience

Jay-Z Speaks On Forgiving Lil’ Mama For Crashing His 2009 VMAs Performance With Alicia Keys: ‘We Love Her’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Jay Z , lil mama

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

University Of Utah Investigates Alleged KKK Campus Recruiting,…

University of Utah administrators are looking into two incidents: One where a Black student said they found feces spread over…
01.01.70

Biden Deferring Student Loan Payments Again Falls Short…

President Biden's extension of a moratorium on federal student loan debt payments falls short of demands to cancel it altogether…
01.01.70

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He’s Not Shutting…

By Tuesday night 84 of the leagues 450 players had already been put on "Safety and Health" protocols due to…
01.01.70

Missionaries Abducted In Haiti Describe How They Escaped…

The remaining missionaries from the group of 17 that were kidnapped for ransom in Haiti in October reportedly escaped their…
01.01.70

Former MTV Reality Star Arrested For Alleged Brutal…

Connor Smith, a former contestant on the MTV reality dating series 'Are You the One?,' is facing some serious accusations…
01.01.70

NYPD Rookie Cop Under Investigation For Giving Her…

While the officers in attendance might've enjoyed the raunchy moment at Rory Dolan’s bar, customers who weren't bout the blue…
01.06.10

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

Pressley said that by obstructing the president's agenda, Manchin was obstructing the people's agenda.  
03.01.09
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70
Close