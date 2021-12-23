The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Crypto Christmas” | Episode 47

Podcasts
Eva and Lore’l are excited to celebrate Christmas and reminisce on their favorite holiday memories. The duo also undressed some pop-culture news including celebs deleting social media and ‘traveling while Black’. Lastly, we get to the money! The ladies interviewed Tiffany Haddish, Richard Thompson, & Akon during their trip to the ‘Reinvent Yourself With Crypto’ conference. Find out what they had to say.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

