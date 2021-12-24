News
HomeNewsPolitics

Easy Lift: Pro-Vaccine Donald Trump Managed To Make Candace Owens Look Like An Edgeless Bozo

Not that difficult, really.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Candace Show x Donald Trump

Source: The Daily Wire / The Daily Wire

Donald Trump attempted to make himself look better at the expense of a hapless Black person—sound familiar? This time the tap dancing clown was Candace Owens, who while interviewing the losing President was taken aback when he suddenly turned into a pro-vaxxer.

 

It turns out Trump now wants to take credit for the vaccines, despite his ineptitude when dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths.

“I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines,” Trump told Owens on her The Daily Wire show Candace on Tuesday. “All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years.”

Actually, it wasn’t, but buddy can’t help himself. Also, Owens tried to use this moment to take a dump on Biden.

:Yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden than under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are questioning how,” began Owens, flexing a GOP talking point. However, Cheeto interrupted her.

“Oh no, the vaccines work, but… the ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected… Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

You could then see Owen’s allegedly pea brain stalling out like an old car engine then she went with the “what about the masking children?” jig.

As for Trump, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1473743177806974977

Also, life is coming at you extra fast when Meghan McCain is owning you.

 

Easy Lift: Pro-Vaccine Donald Trump Managed To Make Candace Owens Look Like An Edgeless Bozo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former…

Many of those who were once young organizers are now of advanced age, some spending substantial portions of their lives…
05.11.16

Some Twitter Users Were Really Excited To Receive…

Jones tweeted she was touched by the posts.  
12.26.14

The Origin Story Of American Christmas Traditions

On June 28, 1870, Congress passed the law that turned Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving Day into…
12.27.14

New NASA Space Telescope Is A ‘Christmas Gift…

It has taken 25 years of planning and preparation for the James Webb Space Telescope to finally reach this moment.
03.10.14

Kim Potter Found Guilty Over Shooting & Killing…

Ex-officer, Kim Potter from Minnesota was found guilty on two counts of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte…
01.01.70

University Of Utah Investigates Alleged KKK Campus Recruiting,…

University of Utah administrators are looking into two incidents: One where a Black student said they found feces spread over…
01.01.70

Biden Deferring Student Loan Payments Again Falls Short…

President Biden's extension of a moratorium on federal student loan debt payments falls short of demands to cancel it altogether…
01.01.70

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He’s Not Shutting…

By Tuesday night 84 of the leagues 450 players had already been put on "Safety and Health" protocols due to…
01.01.70

Missionaries Abducted In Haiti Describe How They Escaped…

The remaining missionaries from the group of 17 that were kidnapped for ransom in Haiti in October reportedly escaped their…
01.01.70

Former MTV Reality Star Arrested For Alleged Brutal…

Connor Smith, a former contestant on the MTV reality dating series 'Are You the One?,' is facing some serious accusations…
01.01.70
Close