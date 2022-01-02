Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Michelle Obama Shares Adorable New Year’s Photo With Barack: ‘Happy New Year From Me And My Boo!’

Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share an adorable New Year's Day photo of herself and hubby, Barack Obama.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Our favorite former First Couple is still giving us the feels!

On Saturday, former First Lady Michelle Obama shared an adorable snapshot on Instagram of herself and former President Barack Obama as they rang in the new year. The sweet photo showed the 57-year-old alongside her hubby as they rocked festive 2022-themed glasses while wearing matching black ensembles.

“Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 ,” the former FLOTUS captioned the Instagram photo. “Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out the sweet photo below.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Michelle looked beautiful as she wore a festive, black embroidered design tied-waist Etro jacket. The jacket currently retails for $7,610 and can be found on Far Fetch. She paired the look with black shorts and black sandals. To match his wife’s fly, Barack opted for a black printed collared shirt and black slacks, also pairing the look with black shoes to match.
Of course, Michelle’s 48 million IG followers adored seeing the lovely couple grace their Instagram feeds for the new year, flooding the comment section with their well wishes and stamps of approval. “OMG I LOVE Y’ALL!” wrote one Instagram user while another said, “Fabulous! #BlackLove.” Another wrote, “Endless love 💕,” alluding to their adorable relationship that we’ve loved watching all these years.Michelle’s New Year’s photo comes shortly after the Obama family was reported to have been enjoying their annual Christmas getaway in Hawaii – the place where the 60-year-old former president grew up.  Michelle and Barack were joined by their two daughters, 23-year-old Malia and 20-year-old Sasha, as they enjoyed their time in the sun for their holiday vacation.

Don’t miss… 

Michelle Obama Shares Adorable New Year’s Photo With Barack: ‘Happy New Year From Me And My Boo!’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Barack and Michelle Obama , michelle obama

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

4 New Year’s Resolutions To Improve The Environment

Here are four popular New Year’s resolutions with a twist for improving your relationship with nature in 2022 and beyond.
12.28.20

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested…

A real estate broker out of Miami is currently in custody after being connected to the unprovoked shootings of multiple…
01.01.70

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On…

Justice has finally been served for Ghislaine Maxwell after a jury found her guilty on five out of six charges…
01.01.70

Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael…

After news broke last year that parole had been approved for one of the men that killed James Jordan Sr.,…
01.01.70

Black Mother Receives Mixed Reactions After Gifting Her…

A Black mother was recently slammed with an outpour of mixed reactions after a photo of her two children receiving a…
01.01.70

Joe Rogan Recycles Idea Of Michelle Obama Being…

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan is apparently backing former First Lady Michelle Obama for a 2024 run for president as…
01.01.70

Being Behind Bars Cuts More Years Off Black…

Researchers found that Black Americans who have spent time behind bars were 65% more likely to die prematurely than their…
02.24.17

Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former…

Many of those who were once young organizers are now of advanced age, some spending substantial portions of their lives…
05.11.16

Some Twitter Users Were Really Excited To Receive…

Jones tweeted she was touched by the posts.  
12.26.14

The Origin Story Of American Christmas Traditions

On June 28, 1870, Congress passed the law that turned Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving Day into…
12.27.14
Close