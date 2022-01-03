Celebrity News
Did Mary J. Blige Help Alpo Martinez Secure Movie Deal Before Death?

Allegedly with Lionsgate Pictures.

It seems the rabbit hole regarding Alpo Martinez’s life is getting even deeper. It is alleged that he was working with Mary J. Blige to bring his story to the big screen.

The Yonkers Times is reporting that the notorious drug kingpin turned informant was very busy during his last year of living. The local news outlet says that the Harlem, New York native grew tired of other entities detailing his rise to infamy without his consent or direction. Once he became a free man he sought to tell his story on a large platform and then synced with none other than legendary stylist Misa Hilton Brim. The influencer, who shares a child with Sean “Diddy” Combs, allegedly paired up Martinez with her long time good friend Mary J. Blige and the “Family Affair” songstress plug him with some of her contacts in Hollywood.

The negotiations where to have been with Lionsgate Productions. The entertainment conglomerate is set to be open a movie studio in Yonkers in 2022 and the project was set to be shot there starting in 2023. When you consider that Lionsgate also owns the Starz Network, home to Power: Book II, and the new location is also Mary’s home town the yarn doesn’t seem so far fetched. Additionally the streets say that Alpo and Misa were dating prior to his death. Video of the couple out an about in Brooklyn can be seen below.

Most recently Alpo’s son Popperazzi Po spoke on his father on the From Tha Seoul YouTube series. You can view it below.

Close