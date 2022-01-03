Celebrity News
Gabrielle Union Shares A Touching Message For 2022: ‘New Year, Still Healing’

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share a touching message for the new year.

The Fashion Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Gabrielle Union is ready for all that 2022 will bring and took to Instagram to share a touching message about how she plans to step into this new year.

Rocking a stunning, neon yellow beach dress, the 49-year-old wrote, “New Year, Still Healing. Still working on myself and releasing what no longer serves me. Embracing personal evolution, accountability, and improved communication. Being crystal clear about my boundaries and continuing to ask for help. I felt like I turned to dust in 2021 and I was circling the drain with a smile and a wave. I couldn’t continue to compartmentalize (is this a word 🤷🏾‍♀️) all of my trauma and pain.”

She continued, “Time to face the beast. Me. To everyone slaying dragons seen and unseen while trying to be everything to everyone, I see you. Choose you 1st. Love and light good people.”

Check out the stunning photo and heartfelt message below.

But the actress didn’t stop there. She also shared a family photo of herself, hubby Dwyane Wade and baby girl Kaavia James and showed off how the energy the trio is bringing into the new year. “2022 energy,” she captioned the family portrait. 

Gabrielle also tagged the designer of her gorgeous neon dress in the photo’s caption, which was made by Ndigo Studios, a Black-designer and fashion brand. Dwyane matched his wife’s fly by rocking neon yellow swim trunks to compliment the gorgeous ensemble, while baby Kaavie wore yellow and blue beachwear.

Looks like Gabrielle is ready to face all that 2022 will bring!

Gabrielle Union Shares A Touching Message For 2022: ‘New Year, Still Healing’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

