Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Is it just us, or is the world become a meaner place? Be it social media trolls, senseless violence caught on tape or the rise of Karens – folks just need to keep those negative thoughts and energy to themselves.

With that said, it takes a lot to deal with out-of-line fans. Especially in our modern times, where everyone has an opinion and feels the need to share it when absolutely no one asked. Luckily, Monica is a quick-witted diva whose been famous since childhood. In other words, she’s built for this.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to the R&B star, a not-so-kind fan called her a very ugly word recently, and boy, what a mistake that was.

“This young lady called me a h** tonight.” Monica wrote on her IG story. “[N]ow I could chose a massive amount of violence, but judging by this picture she’s attention deprived!” The singer went on to say, “I want you all to send her live and uplifting words.

She also tagged the woman and added, “I’m wishing the best for you! May all your relationships last, be loving a grow you in great ways! YDMFKM!!! Decode that!”

(For those trying to decode, Monica was likely saying “You Don’t Mother F*****n Know Me!! Allegedly *wink*)

Bravo to you, Monica. Why someone would go out of their way with an attempt to dim your light is beyond us, especially at the top of a new year – a time to refresh, recharge and exude positive energy.

When They Go Low: Monica Delivers Classy Clapback To Disrespectful Fan was originally published on wzakcleveland.com