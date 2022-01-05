News
Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover Her Son Is The Victim

Losing a child is a pain that can never truly be described, and one Mississippi mom found that out the hardest way possible after discovering her son’s dead body while handling her duties as a responding officer on a reported shooting in Hazlehurst.

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street. What she found when she got there was her 20-year-old son, Charles Stewart Jr., laying in the middle of the street as the victim of a fatal shooting.

Take a look below at how Cooley described the devastating situation, via WLBT:

“‘As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son.’ So, I literally just go into a break down you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?’

And that’s a sight Cooley says she’ll never forget.

‘I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing. I was seeing my own son laying there on the ground dead. It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much.’

Stewart, Jr.’s father, Charles Stewart, says he was a good person who got along with everyone and did not bother anyone. So when he found out that his son was killed, he couldn’t believe it.

‘It’s traumatizing for the whole family. We’re just trying to cope day to day. Just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have did this.’”

Due to the crime involving a family member of an officer, the case is being handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation according to Hazelhurst Police Chief Darian Murray.

Please keep Officer Laquandia Cooley and all those mourning the unfortunate loss of Charles Stewart Jr. in your prayers.

 

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover Her Son Is The Victim

