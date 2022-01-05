Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Looks Like NBA Star Ben Simmons And UK TV Host Maya Jama Are Getting Hitched

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Fashion Awards 2021 - Roaming Arrivals

Source: John Phillips/BFC / Getty

Wedding bells are apparently in the air as NBA star and Philadelphia Sixer (at least for now) Ben Simmons has reportedly asked for UK radio and TV host Maya Jama‘s hand in marriage—and she apparently said yes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to a course who spoke to The Sun, Simmons proposed to Jama over Christmas, but the couple “decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them.”

“He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want,” the source continued. “Maya said yes and they’re both thrilled. News is going to get out eventually, but they’re keen to keep it under wraps until the new year. Ben fell for Maya almost immediately and was absolutely taken by her sheer beauty.”

Ahh, young love, young love.

But yeah, the insider was right about the couple keeping their engagement quiet being an uphill battle.

Late last month, Awesemo.com published a story about how Simmons and Jama went to get matching tattoos and the artist posted about it on his Instagram account—in which he referred to Jama as Simmons’ fiancé.

“Honored and humbled to have gotten this opportunity to tattoo my boy @bensimmons and his fiance and her friend from the UK LONDON AWESOME FOLKS GOOD TIME AND A GREAT DINNER THANKS TO YOUR CHEF,” the artist wrote in a post that has since been deleted.

Hopefully, Simmons’ future with his betrothed is a lot brighter than his future with the Sixers, where mutual frustration and trade rumors are threatening his happy home on the court.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Let’s just say “good luck” to the happy couple.

Looks Like NBA Star Ben Simmons And UK TV Host Maya Jama Are Getting Hitched  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Ben Simmons , Maya Jama

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In…

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.
05.20.23

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22

4 New Year’s Resolutions To Improve The Environment

Here are four popular New Year’s resolutions with a twist for improving your relationship with nature in 2022 and beyond.
12.28.20

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested…

A real estate broker out of Miami is currently in custody after being connected to the unprovoked shootings of multiple…
01.01.70

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On…

Justice has finally been served for Ghislaine Maxwell after a jury found her guilty on five out of six charges…
01.01.70

Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael…

After news broke last year that parole had been approved for one of the men that killed James Jordan Sr.,…
01.01.70
Close