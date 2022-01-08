‘You Are The Real Superhero’: Songstress Ciara Surprises 6-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Throughout her entire career songstress Ciara has tapped into the power of music to uplift and inspire individuals from all walks of life, and the Texas native surprised a young fan who has used her music as a source of empowerment in the face of adversity. The singer gifted a 6-year-old cancer survivor with a trip to Disney World, People reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

At two years old Aubrey English was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare form of liver cancer that typically affects children who are less than three years of age. Research shows about 1 in 1.5 million kids within the United States have been impacted by the disease. In the midst of navigating a difficult chapter, the youngster’s family rallied around her to keep her uplifted. They created a princess-inspired castle for Aubrey within the hospital and ensured she was surrounded by positivity.

“She is a joy. She is really rambunctious,” her mother shared. “She’s always been very positive, even on the worst day.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Despite the challenging chemotherapy treatments, Aubrey maintained her joyous and exuberant spirit which was captured in a viral video of her dancing to Ciara’s song “Level Up” at the hospital. During a segment on “Good Morning America,” the singer surprised Aubrey—who is now in remission—and her family by gifting them with a Disney trip.

“Aubrey, I just want to say that you are a superhero. You are the real superhero,” said Ciara. “I’m so impressed by your strength and how you never gave up in your battle against cancer. You inspire me and so many people and so many others. You are a real ‘Level Up’ princess so keep leveling up and inspiring so many, Aubrey. I’m so proud of you and rooting for you always.”

Ciara has been at the forefront of impactful youth empowerment-focused projects. Last year, she and her husband NFL player Russell Wilson announced they’re releasing a children’s book that illustrates the beauty of following your dreams.

SEE ALSO:

Ciara And Russell Wilson Surprise Students At Their ‘Why Not You’ Charter School With Holiday Gifts

Ciara And Russell Wilson’s New Children’s Book Aims To Help Youth Build Self-Confidence

‘You Are The Real Superhero’: Songstress Ciara Surprises 6-Year-Old Cancer Survivor was originally published on newsone.com