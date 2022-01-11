Gov. Larry Hogan’s Approval Rating Rises According To New Poll

Local
Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Marylanders overwhelmingly approve of the job Gov. Larry Hogan is doing in the state. That’s according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The poll, conducted by Gonzales Polls, surveyed 807 registered voters in Maryland. It found that despite Maryland being a deeply blue state, Gov. Hogan, a moderate Republican, remains popular.

Hogan maintains an approval rating of 74%. That’s one point higher than his 73% approval rating in October 2020.

Polling data also showed that 45% of voters who “somewhat disapprove” of Hogan’s performance as governor, approve of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can check out the full polling results by clicking here.

